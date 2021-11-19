State college hoops glance: Cold shooting dooms Wesleyan at Wheaton tourney

Nebraska Wesleyan shot only 27% in the second half and was outrebounded 43-31 as Wisconsin-Eau Claire ran past the Prairie Wolves 72-56 Friday in Wheaton, Illinois, at the Wheaton College Tournament.

Wesleyan kept things close in the first half and led 36-35 at halftime despite the Blugolds' torrid shooting. Unfortunately for the Prairie Wolves, the Blugolds stayed hot, shooting 48% from the field, including a 6-for-13 mark from beyond the three-point line, in the second half.

Wisconsin-Eau Claire outscored Wesleyan 37-20 in the second half as result. Michael Casper led the Blugolds with 17 points, while teammate Brock Voigt had 11.

Freshman Carter Glenn led the Prairie Wolves (1-1) with 16 points. Josh Rogers added 11.

Creighton 78, Brown 57: All five Bluejay starters scored in double digits, including a career-high 19 points from Ryan Kalkbrenner, as Creighton (4-0) soared past Brown in the opening round of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Northwest Missouri State transfer Ryan Hawkins scored 15 points, Alex O'Connell and Arthur Kaluma chipped in 13, and Ryan Nembhard added 11 points. The Bluejay defense was also effective, holding the Bears to only 36.7% from the field and 4-for-22 on threes.

Dan Friday had 11 points for the Bears (3-2). Kino Lilly Jr. added 10 points as did Paxson Wojcik.

