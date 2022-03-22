'SportsCenter' moment, trophies and a 'brotherhood' made for a special Concordia hoops run

Coach Ben Limback says he told his wife at the beginning of the season that it was going to be hard to say goodbye to this group of seniors.

Goodbye, in basketball terms, came Saturday night when the Concordia men saw their unforgettable season come to an end in the NAIA Tournament Elite Eight in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Bulldogs lost to Talladega (Alabama) 77-69 to end the season at 28-7. It was the program's first national quarterfinal appearance since 2005 and fifth overall.

It was the final game as Bulldogs for the seniors, including Carter Kent, Gage Smith and Sam Scarpelli, just a few players who have helped build the program over the past four seasons.

So, yeah, it's easy to see why Limback greatly appreciates this group.

"Truly an amazing group of guys," Limback told Concordia Athletics after the game.

The sting of the loss was still there for a team that was strong all season but really caught fire in February and March. Though the Bulldogs fell short of their end goal, only seven other NAIA teams can say they made it as far.

Concordia had its moments, too.

Kent played like an All-American and sophomore Noah Schutte emerged in a big way.

The Bulldogs made a late-season push to capture a piece of the Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season title, a surge that included an improbable buzzer-beating shot by Tristan Smith to beat Jamestown.

A couple of weeks later, Concordia added a GPAC Tournament title and then went to Omaha, where it won two games in dominating fashion in the NAIA Tournament before heading to Kansas City for the final site games.

"I think everyone is going to remember the 'SportsCenter' moment and the trophies and the Elite Eight run, but I think what they're going to remember is the brotherhood," Limback said of his team. "And I think that's what people saw when they watch them play. That's what I saw when I got to coach them."

Limback said this year's deep tournament run got the juices flowing for the alumni (Limback is a former Bulldog player). The Bulldogs got a taste.

Concordia went 8-21 in Limback's first season of 2013-14. The Bulldogs won 16, 18, 21, 17, 15, 24 and 17 games over the next seven seasons before rattling off 28 this year.

After some reflection, the Bulldogs will turn their attention to next season. They return a strong group that includes Schutte, junior Justin Wiersema and sophomore AJ Watson. Gage Smith is eligible to come back.

"It makes you thirst for more, and I think that's where it starts when you try to build a perennial national-type team, and I hope we're there," Limback said. "I hope this team is ready for more, and I think once we take a breath and get some rest a little bit, it will be fun to reset and get it going again."

