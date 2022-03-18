Schutte's hot start leads Concordia men past IU Kokomo and into NAIA quarterfinals

Concordia's magical season on the hardwood will continue for at least one more day.

Noah Schutte scored 24 points and Carter Kent added 16 to lead the Bulldogs to a 75-65 win against Indiana Kokomo in the Round of 16 in the NAIA men's tournament Friday night at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Gage Smith added 13 points before fouling out.

Now it's on to the NAIA's version of the Elite Eight.

Fifth-seeded Concordia (28-6) will play Talladega (Alabama) at 7 p.m. Saturday for a spot in the final four. Talladega is the No. 2 overall seed in the tournament.

The Bulldogs, who hadn't won more than two games in an NAIA Tournament since 2005, rolled through the opening rounds of the NAIA Tournament, but the eighth-seeded Cougars (31-4) were a much tougher test.

Concordia led most of the game, but IU Kokomo stayed within striking distance throughout the second half.

IU Kokomo went on a 10-0 run early in the second half to pull within 44-43, but Kent buried a three-pointer to end the run. The Concordia lead was 49-47 when the Bulldogs added an 8-1 run, which was capped by two free throws from Kent.

No one was hotter than Schutte, who scored 19 points in the first half, which included a buzzer-beating three to end the half. He grabbed a rebound with 4.1 seconds left, dribbled the other way and pulled up from about 40 feet. Schutte was quiet in the second half until he converted a three-point play to give Concordia a 67-58 lead with four minutes remaining.

IU Kokomo missed its next four field-goal attempts.

Schutte added 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who were 22-of-26 from the free-throw line.

Concordia had 20 turnovers, but it overcame those with a big advantage on threes. The Bulldogs made seven, and IU Kokomo made two.

The two biggest threes came from Sam Scarpelli. He back-to-back three-pointers to give Concordia a 26-18 lead midway through the first half.

The Bulldogs never looked back.

