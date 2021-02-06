Prairie Wolves storm back to force overtime, but Loras pulls away for win

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team overcame a 24-point deficit to force overtime but gave up a 10-0 run to Loras in the extra session to lose 105-97 Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa.
The Prairie Wolves (0-2, 0-2 American Rivers) trailed 53-44 at halftime, and the Duhawks (4-2, 2-1) opened the second half with a 15-0 run to lead 68-44 with 15:02 to play. The Wolves chipped away at the deficit, cutting it to 75-66 on a dunk by Tyler Unger with 9:45 to go, only to see another Loras run extend the lead back to 21 points with less than 5 minutes in regulation.
Connor Riekenberg started the Wolves' closing comeback with a three-pointer, the first of 21 consecutive points by Wesleyan. Riekenberg scored 12 of his game-high 32 points during the run, which Peter Lash completed with two free throws to tie it at 88 with 18 seconds to go. Loras had a shot for the win with 9 seconds left, but Cole Navigato missed the layup.
The Beavers held NWU to 40% shooting from the field, including 5-for-27 on three-pointers.
Tyler Converse put the Wolves up 90-88 with a layup to open the overtime, but the Duhawks went on a 10-0 run. A Lash three-pointer made the score 98-95 with 1:35 left, but Loras' Jake Healy answered with a three, and the Duhawks kept their distance with four straight free throws.
Landon Torneten had 17 points and seven rebounds for Wesleyan. Healy, one of four Duhawks in double figures, led Loras with 25 points.