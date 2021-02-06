Prairie Wolves storm back to force overtime, but Loras pulls away for win

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team overcame a 24-point deficit to force overtime but gave up a 10-0 run to Loras in the extra session to lose 105-97 Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa.

The Prairie Wolves (0-2, 0-2 American Rivers) trailed 53-44 at halftime, and the Duhawks (4-2, 2-1) opened the second half with a 15-0 run to lead 68-44 with 15:02 to play. The Wolves chipped away at the deficit, cutting it to 75-66 on a dunk by Tyler Unger with 9:45 to go, only to see another Loras run extend the lead back to 21 points with less than 5 minutes in regulation.

Connor Riekenberg started the Wolves' closing comeback with a three-pointer, the first of 21 consecutive points by Wesleyan. Riekenberg scored 12 of his game-high 32 points during the run, which Peter Lash completed with two free throws to tie it at 88 with 18 seconds to go. Loras had a shot for the win with 9 seconds left, but Cole Navigato missed the layup.

Tyler Converse put the Wolves up 90-88 with a layup to open the overtime, but the Duhawks went on a 10-0 run. A Lash three-pointer made the score 98-95 with 1:35 left, but Loras' Jake Healy answered with a three, and the Duhawks kept their distance with four straight free throws.