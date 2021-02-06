 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prairie Wolves storm back to force overtime, but Loras pulls away for win
View Comments
NWU MEN’S HOOPS

Prairie Wolves storm back to force overtime, but Loras pulls away for win

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
State college basketball logo

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team overcame a 24-point deficit to force overtime but gave up a 10-0 run to Loras in the extra session to lose 105-97 Saturday in Dubuque, Iowa.

The Prairie Wolves (0-2, 0-2 American Rivers) trailed 53-44 at halftime, and the Duhawks (4-2, 2-1) opened the second half with a 15-0 run to lead 68-44 with 15:02 to play. The Wolves chipped away at the deficit, cutting it to 75-66 on a dunk by Tyler Unger with 9:45 to go, only to see another Loras run extend the lead back to 21 points with less than 5 minutes in regulation.

Connor Riekenberg started the Wolves' closing comeback with a three-pointer, the first of 21 consecutive points by Wesleyan. Riekenberg scored 12 of his game-high 32 points during the run, which Peter Lash completed with two free throws to tie it at 88 with 18 seconds to go. Loras had a shot for the win with 9 seconds left, but Cole Navigato missed the layup.

Tyler Converse put the Wolves up 90-88 with a layup to open the overtime, but the Duhawks went on a 10-0 run. A Lash three-pointer made the score 98-95 with 1:35 left, but Loras' Jake Healy answered with a three, and the Duhawks kept their distance with four straight free throws.

Landon Torneten had 17 points and seven rebounds for Wesleyan. Healy, one of four Duhawks in double figures, led Loras with 25 points.

Up next for Wesleyan is a nonconference matchup against Buena Vista at 6 p.m. Thursday at Snyder Arena. It will be the Wolves' first home game of the season after the scheduled Jan. 31 opener against Rockford was canceled.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment
College Sports

Mike Sielski: The real story and meaning behind John Chaney’s most unforgettable moment

John Chaney and John Calipari were in each other’s face and at each other’s throat, and four years before the unforgettable press conference that remains the flashpoint in their relationship and rivalry, it was on George Watts to keep the two men from tearing each other to pieces. This wasn’t February 1994. This wasn’t Chaney storming into a room at the Mullins Center and screaming, “I’ll kill ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News