Prairie Wolves spring to hot start and hit 100 points convincing home win

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team jumped out to a 29-5 lead over Principia in the first 12 minutes and never looked back, cruising to a 100-64 win Saturday at Snyder Arena.

The Prairie Wolves finished with 54 points in the first half, when they made 20 of 30 field goals and knocked down six three-pointers. They finished the game shooting 60% from the field and went 26-of-34 from the free-throw line.

NWU's Peter Lash led all scorers with 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Landon Torneten had 16 points and six boards.

Nebraska Wesleyan (6-4) will play George Fox in Oregon in its next game on Dec. 29.

