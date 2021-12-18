 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prairie Wolves spring to hot start and hit 100 points convincing home win
0 Comments

Prairie Wolves spring to hot start and hit 100 points convincing home win

  • Updated
  • 0
State college basketball logo

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team jumped out to a 29-5 lead over Principia in the first 12 minutes and never looked back, cruising to a 100-64 win Saturday at Snyder Arena.

The Prairie Wolves finished with 54 points in the first half, when they made 20 of 30 field goals and knocked down six three-pointers. They finished the game shooting 60% from the field and went 26-of-34 from the free-throw line.

NWU's Peter Lash led all scorers with 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Landon Torneten had 16 points and six boards. 

Nebraska Wesleyan (6-4) will play George Fox in Oregon in its next game on Dec. 29.

Buena Vista gets hot in second half, storms past Prairie Wolves
Torneten, Glenn lead NWU men to fourth straight victory; Concordia women outlast Northwestern in OT

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: John Cook, Huskers preview Nebraska-Wisconsin in NCAA Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News