Prairie Wolves shut down Luther for first win of season

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team picked up its first win of the season Saturday, shutting down the Luther offense for a 68-51 victory in Decorah, Iowa.

The Prairie Wolves (1-2, 1-2 American Rivers) also struggled to score, shooting just 37.9% (22-of-58) from the floor. But they held the Norse (0-4, 0-4) to 22% shooting, allowing just 13 made baskets.

Wesleyan was in control early, taking a 21-10 lead on a three-pointer by Elijah Thatch. The Norse battled back, taking a 27-26 lead with 3:56 left in the first half. Connor Riekenberg hit a pair of free throws to give the lead back to the Wolves and start an 18-0 run to finish the first half and start the second.

Riekenberg led the Wolves with 21 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including five three-pointers. Josh Rogers had 12 points and nine rebounds, and Thatch added nine points and 11 rebounds. Aaron Blumberg was the only Luther player in double figures with 10 points.

Up next for Wesleyan is a nonconference game Monday at Crown College in St. Bonifacius, Minnesota.

