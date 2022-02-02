Prairie Wolves get big baskets from Lash and Glenn, then blitz Central in second overtime

Peter Lash and Carter Glenn each came up with clutch baskets to extend the game, leading to a 96-90 double-overtime victory for Nebraska Wesleyan over Central College on Wednesday night at Snyder Arena.

Lash was the first hero for the Prairie Wolves (12-8, 6-5 American Rivers) as the freshman hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 68 and force overtime. It was Glenn's turn at the end of the first overtime as the Lincoln East graduate sank a layup with 19 seconds left to force a second overtime with the score tied at 78.

In the second overtime, it was all Wesleyan. Tyler Converse got the rally started, ripping off the Prairie Wolves' first eight points of the period, including back-to-back threes to give Wesleyan an 86-80 lead. The lead held up the rest of the way as Glenn got involved again, scoring six of his 12 points down the stretch to seal the win.

Converse was the catalyst for the offense, scoring a team-high 27 points including a 5-for-5 performance on three-pointers. Lash finished with 19, and Landon Torneten added 16. The Wolves have now won four of their last five games.

Kade Terrell led Central (4-15, 1-10) with a game-high 28 points.

Up next for Wesleyan is a game against ARC foe Wartburg at home on Saturday.

