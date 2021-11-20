Nebraska Wesleyan men struggle in first half of road loss

Ohio Wesleyan had five different players score in double figures and shot over 47% from the field to outlast Nebraska Wesleyan 83-77 in men's basketball Saturday night at the Wheaton College tournament in Wheaton, Illinois.

The Bishops (2-0) came firing out of the gate, leading by 10 in only 8½ minutes. Leading 45-30 at halftime, Ohio Wesleyan eventually extended that lead to 23 points, but the Prairie Wolves (1-2) didn't roll over quite so easily.

Thanks in part to a 52% shooting performance in the second half, NWU pulled to within six points after a 22-6 run, but the clutch free throw shooting by the Bishops brought them the win.

Peter Lash scored a team-high 18 points for the Prairie Wolves, with Carter Glenn adding 17 and Connor Riekenberg 12.

Jack Clement led Ohio Wesleyan with 19 points.

