Watch now: Former Super-Stater Fidler drills buzzer-beating three-pointer to key Omaha win

Frankie Fidler scored the last 11 points of the game, including the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer, to give Omaha a 72-69 win over Denver on Thursday in Omaha.

Fidler, a freshman from Bellevue West, had a game-high 22 points, and went 4-for-4 from the floor with a free throw in the final 1 minute, 29 seconds of the game.

The Pioneers took a 69-61 lead on Touko Tainamo's layup with 2:58 to go to finish a 7-0 run. KJ Hunt and Coban Porter each had 16 points for Denver (9-16, 5-11 Summit League).

Omaha (5-22, 4-12) led 29-23 at halftime. Fidler also had nine rebounds, and Darrius Hughes added 14 points.

Fidler was a first-team Super-Stater in the 2020-21 season.

