Watch now: Concordia men win on wild full-court, buzzer-beating inbound play

Someone get "SportsCenter" on the phone.

The Concordia men's basketball team provided a must-see moment in a dramatic last-second win against Briar Cliff on Wednesday in Seward.

Trailing 73-72 with one second left in the game, Concordia's Carter Kent, a Crete graduate, ran the baseline on an inbound play and heaved the ball down the court in the direction of 6-foot-5 forward Tristan Smith.

In one swift motion, Smith jumped above the Briar Cliff defense and caught the pass. You can guess what happened next. Buzzer-beater. Fans rushing the court. Yeah, the whole deal.

"I just threw it up there and hoped that it was going to go there and thankfully it did," Kent said afterward in a video posted to Concordia basketball's Twitter account. "It was pretty crazy."

Oh, and it was Senior Night for Concordia. And, the win brought the Bulldogs within one game of first place in the GPAC, which is held by ... Briar Cliff.

