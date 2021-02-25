Thursday's NWU home basketball game vs. Buena Vista canceled

That first home Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball game of the season isn’t going to happen in February.

Just hours before the 6:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday at Snyder Arena, the Prairie Wolves announced their game with Buena Vista was canceled "due to health safety concerns,” according to a release from the school.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

After a road game at Wartburg Saturday, NWU (2-2) will now play its first home contests next week in the form of three American Rivers Conference games — Coe on Monday (6:30 p.m.), Simpson on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) and Dubuque on March 6 (1 p.m.).

The game against Buena Vista was a nonconference game. Buena Vista won the first meeting against Wesleyan 76-64 in Storm Lake, Iowa, in the Prairie Wolves’ season opener. NWU won its first conference game last Saturday at Luther, its first game after a two-week pause.

The conference tournament is slated to begin March 8 and 9 at home sites.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.