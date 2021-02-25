 Skip to main content
Thursday's NWU home basketball game vs. Buena Vista canceled
Thursday's NWU home basketball game vs. Buena Vista canceled

That first home Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball game of the season isn’t going to happen in February.

Just hours before the 6:30 p.m. tipoff Thursday at Snyder Arena, the Prairie Wolves announced their game with Buena Vista was canceled "due to health safety concerns,” according to a release from the school.

After a road game at Wartburg Saturday, NWU (2-2) will now play its first home contests next week in the form of three American Rivers Conference games — Coe on Monday (6:30 p.m.), Simpson on Wednesday (6:30 p.m.) and Dubuque on March 6 (1 p.m.).

The game against Buena Vista was a nonconference game. Buena Vista won the first meeting against Wesleyan 76-64 in Storm Lake, Iowa, in the Prairie Wolves’ season opener. NWU won its first conference game last Saturday at Luther, its first game after a two-week pause.

The conference tournament is slated to begin March 8 and 9 at home sites.

Tags

