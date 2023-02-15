Caroline Ducharme scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with just less than 5 seconds left, and No. 6 Connecticut came from behind to beat Creighton 62-60 on Wednesday in Storrs, Conn.

Ducharme, playing for the first time after missing 13 games with a concussion, was 0-for-6 from the floor before her late scoring surge helped UConn (23-4, 15-1 Big East) overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Lou Lopez Senechal scored 17 points to lead the Huskies, and Aaliyah Edwards added 12.

Morgan Maly had 15 points for Creighton (18-7, 12-5). Rachael Saunders and Lauren Jensen each had 13.

Creighton trailed by two points at the half, but opened the second half with three-pointers from Maly and Saunders — part of a 19-1 run that stretched back into the first half.

The Bluejays held UConn without a point for the first five minutes of the third quarter, turning a 30-21 deficit into a 40-31 lead. Creighton led 48-39 after three quarters.

UConn won the teams’ first meeting this season in December 72-47.

NO. 7, IOWA 91, WISCONSIN 61: Caitlin Clark scored 24 points and Monika Czinano had 19 as No. 7 Iowa defeated Wisconsin in Iowa City, Iowa.

McKenna Warnock added 16 points for the Hawkeyes (21-5, 13-2 Big Ten), who beat the Badgers (8-19, 3-12) for the 27th consecutive time. Iowa, which is in second place in the Big Ten, won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved within one game of conference leader Indiana.

STATE COLLEGE WOMEN

DOANE 74, MOUNT MARTY 57: Mak Hatcliff led the Tigers (14-13, 8-13 GPAC) with 19 points and was one of four starters to score in double figures. Rylie Rice added 16 points, while Libby Trausch had 12 and Macy Holtz 10 for Doane in Yankton, South Dakota.

BRIAR CLIFF 56, CONCORDIA 51: Konnor Sudmann scored a game-high 27 points, and the Chargers kept Concordia at bay in Seward. Sudmann finished 10-of-21 from the field and added four of Briar Cliff's seven three-pointers. Abby Krieser led Concordia with 12 points.

SIMPSON 73, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN 41: Simpson went on 16-5 run early in the first quarter, and poured it on in the third with a 24-5 run to pull away from Nebraska Wesleyan. Simpson had four players with 10 or more points and were led by Haley Rasmussen with 13 points. Sarah Hultquist led NWU with 12.

TOP 25 MEN

NO. 10 TENNESSEE 68, NO. 1 ALABAMA 59: Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points as o. 10 Tennessee took down newly minted No. 1 Alabama in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Playing its first game as the top-ranked team, the Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers. The Volunteers (20-6, 9-5) ended a two-game skid.

Alabama became the last Power 5 Conference men's team to lose a conference game this season.

Brandon Miller led Alabama with 15 points, Jaden Bradley added 14 and Nimari Burnett had 11.

NO. 7 VIRGINIA 61, LOUISVILLE 58: In Louisville, Kentucky, Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark each scored 14 points, and No. 7 Virginia endured a stern challenge from struggling Louisville and its own poor free-throw shooting to win its third straight game. The Cavaliers (20-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 58-50 with 3:47 remaining but missed five free throws down the stretch to give the ACC-worst Cardinals (3-23, 1-14) a chance.

NO. 11 MARQUETTE 69, NO. 16 XAVIER 68: Olivier-Maxence Prosper tipped in a putback with 1.6 seconds left as No. 11 Marquette edged No. 16 Xavier in Milwaukee to extend its slim Big East lead. Marquette (21-6, 13-3), picked to finish ninth by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll, moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Xavier (19-7, 11-4), No. 24 Providence and No. 18 Creighton.