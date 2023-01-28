State college hoops glance: Watch Yutan native Timm drill buzzer-beater to lift Doane

Brady Timm drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to lead Doane to a 70-69 win against Midland on Saturday in Crete.

With his Tigers trailing by two points with less than 10 seconds remaining, the Yutan native Timm dribbled the ball the length of the floor, racing to the corner for a stepback game winner directly in front of the home bench, which incited a big celebration.

Timm finished with a game-high 19 points and made all five of his three-point attempts. Doane improves to 9-13 (6-8 Great Plains Athletic Conference).

Timm, a freshman, also drilled a buzzer-beating shot for Yutan in a Class C-2 state semifinal game last March.

Doane women 69, Midland 41: Mak Hatcliff scored 20 points as Doane outscored Midland 58-27 over the game's final three quarters after Midland led by one after the first quarter. Rylie Rice added 10 points for the Tigers (13-9, 7-9 GPAC).

Concordia men 82, Concordia (Wis.) 64: Bradley Bennett scored 23 points to lead the Bulldogs to a Concordia Invitational Tournament crown in Seward. Bennett made six three-pointers in the first half, and Noah Schutte pitched in 19 total points. The Bulldogs are 14-9 (8-7 GPAC).

Concordia women 85, Concordia (Ill.) 33: The Bulldogs ran away with the CIT championship behind Taysha Rushton's 15 points to improve to 16-7 (11-5 GPAC).

Oral Roberts men 73, Omaha 64: Marquel Sutton had 19 points and Frankie Fidler added 17, but the Mavericks fell short on a cold-shooting night in which the Mavs shot 3-for-16 (18.8%) from three-point range and 27-for-68 overall (39.7%) to fall to 7-15 (3-8 Summit League) this season.

Oral Roberts women 94, Omaha 90: The Mavericks took a one-point lead with one minute left in regulation but couldn't seal the game. Elena Pilakouta had 30 points for Omaha (9-3, 4-7 Summit League).

Dubuque men 75, Nebraska Wesleyan 61: The Prairie Wolves' Senior Day was spoiled despite Carter Glenn's 18 points and Peter Lash's 15. A 13-point deficit at halftime proved too much to overcome for Wesleyan (12-7, 7-4 American Rivers).

Dubuque women 81, Nebraska Wesleyan 43: Bright spots for the Prairie Wolves (6-13, 2-9 ARC) included a pair of reserves — Makenzie Knapp and Mia Miller — scoring 10 points.

Big Ten men

Illinois 61, Wisconsin 51: Matthew Mayer scored 18 of his career-high 26 points in the second half for the Illini.

Northwestern 81, Minnesota 61: Chase Audige scored 24 points in the Wildcats' third straight win.