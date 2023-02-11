Few games could get messier than Creighton’s 56-53 win over UConn on Saturday.

Few teams have found ways to win similar games as often as the No. 23 Bluejays have over the past month.

“You wanna capture Big East basketball in 40 minutes, that was it," said CU coach Greg McDermott.

Both teams combined to shoot just 7-for-25 from deep through 20 minutes. The Huskies shot 35%, with the Jays shooting 44% from the field.

The first half didn’t provide the most enticing offensive showcase. But UConn’s Adama Sanogo kept things interesting with a trio of three-pointers.

Creighton guard Trey Alexander only played 23 minutes due to foul trouble but delivered a necessary scoring pop in the minutes he did play, scoring 17 points by the end of the night.

— Joel Lorenzi, Omaha World-Herald

Nebraska Wesleyan men 84, Loras 74: Tied at halftime, the Prairie Wolves came out strong in the second half to earn the road win. Peter Lash had 34 points — and sank seven three-pointers — for Wesleyan.

Loras women 91, Nebraska Wesleyan 30: The cold-shooting Prairie Wolves didn't muster nearly enough energy to hang with the Duhawks, who got 11 points from Cassidy Maroszek. Wesleyan shot 11-of-49 from the field (22.4%).

Concordia women 99, College of Saint Mary 76: The Bulldogs put on a three-point display, sinking 15 from long range in the win. Mackenzie Toomey led Concordia with 16 points.

Dordt women 102, Doane 65: Dordt started fast, leading 31-14 after one quarter. The Tigers got 14 points from Mak Hatcliff, but never seriously challenged the one-loss Defenders.

Dordt men 85, Doane 55: Dordt sank 12 three-pointers in the game and led by 20 points by halftime. Doane got a spark from Brady Timm (18 points) but shot just 4-of-24 (16.7%) from three-point range.

North Dakota women 79, Omaha 61: North Dakota shot 31-of-57 from the field (54.4%). They built a 51-20 lead at halftime against Omaha. Elena Pilakouta was the leading scorer for Omaha with 10 points.

North Dakota men 76, Omaha 73, OT: Frankie Fidler was the leading scorer for Omaha with 25 points on 8-of-14 from the field. Matt Norman had 21 points on 7-of-19 from the field to help the Fighting Hawks.