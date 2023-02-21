An untimely cold shooting performance bogged down Nebraska Wesleyan in a 78-60 loss to Coe College in an American Rivers Conference quarterfinal game Tuesday at Snyder Arena in Lincoln.

The Prairie Wolves shot just 29% in the first half while Coe shot 54% to open a 40-20 lead at halftime. Wesleyan's shooting improved in the second half — up to 48% — but it didn't muster a big enough run to challenge Coe.

The Prairie Wolves are 16-10 overall, (11-5 ARC) and will wait to see if they crack the NCAA Division III field as an at-large team.

Concordia women 73, Jamestown 67: The Bulldogs earned a first-round win in the Great Athletic Plains Conference Tournament behind Sadie Powell's 14 points. Abby Heemstra and Abby Krieser both added 13 for Concordia in Jamestown.

Concordia (20-8, 15-8 GPAC) will play Briar Cliff on Saturday in the GPAC semifinals.

Dordt women 80, Doane 64: Mak Hatcliff had 22 points, but it wasn't enough in the opening round of the GPAC Tournament. Riley Rice added 14.