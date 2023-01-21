State college hoops glance: Lash scores 28, but Nebraska Wesleyan men fall

It was a busy Saturday of college basketball around the Midwest. Here's a roundup of the action.

MEN

Luther 79, Nebraska Wesleyan 65: Peter Lash scored 28 points for the Prairie Wolves, who couldn't get going from the three-point line, shooting just 12-of-32 from deep. The win marks Luther's first in American Rivers Conference play and drops Wesleyan to 6-3 in league play and 11-7 overall.

South Dakota 84, Omaha 68: Luke Jungers scored 27 points for Omaha, but the Mavs couldn't keep up with South Dakota on the road. South Dakota made 11 of 20 three-point attempts, an effort led by AJ Plitzuweit, who made five. Tony Osburn added 13 points for the Mavericks, who fall to 7-14 overall and 3-6 in Summit League play.

Dakota Wesleyan 80, Doane 69: Jakob Dobney sank eight three-pointers and scored 30 points to help Dakota Wesleyan turn away Doane in Crete. Brady Timm also scored 30 points for Doane, and made six from long range. Alec Oberhauser pitched in 18 points for the Tigers, who fall to 8-13 and 5-8 in GPAC play.

Northwestern College 79, Concordia 65: A cold-shooting first half kept the Bulldogs at bay in a loss in Orange City, Iowa. Concordia missed 10 of its first 12 three-pointers in the first half, falling to a 21-point halftime deficit. Dillon Carlson scored 22 points to lead the Red Raiders.

Noah Schutte had 12 to lead the Bulldogs.

Wayne State 91, Minnesota Crookston 62: Lincoln East alum Jordan Janssen became the Wildcat's all-time scoring leader with a career-high 32 points. He passed Grady Hansen and has scored 1,965 in his five-year career.

WOMEN

Luther 81, Nebraska Wesleyan 42: Luther dominated from the start, leading 26-6 after the first quarter. Brianna Denton had nine points for Wesleyan, which shot just 28.6% overall (14-for-49). Rubie Jordan had 13 points for Luther.

Wesleyan falls to 5-12, 1-8 ARC this season.

South Dakota 70, Omaha 63: Weeping Water graduate Grace Cave scored 19 points for the Mavericks, but South Dakota's 1-2 punch of Grace Larkins (24 points) and Carley Duffney (22) was too much to overcome. Omaha (9-11, 4-5 Summit) led 37-31 at halftime.

Concordia 65, Northwestern 55: A balanced scoring attack led the Bulldogs (12-7, 10-5 GPAC) to a win. Lincoln North Star grad Abby Krieser led the way with 12 points while Abby Heemstra and Taysha Rushton both added 10. Maddie Jones had 14 for Northwestern.

Dakota Wesleyan 86, Doane 78: Mak Hatcliff exploded for 37 points for Doane, which couldn't contain Wesleyan's trio of Rylee Rosenquist (18 points), Jada Campbell (18) and Matt Reiner (10). Libby Trausch had 14 for the Tigers (11-9, 5-9 GPAC).