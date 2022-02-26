State college hoops glance: Kent delivers game-winning shot to lift Concordia men over Doane

In a season defined by last-second buckets, the theme lived on thanks to junior Carter Kent, who hit a jumper with two seconds left to lift Concordia over Doane 67-65 in the GPAC Tournament semifinals Saturday in Seward.

After the Tiger's Anthony Laravie hit a layup with 21 seconds left to tie things at 65, the Bulldogs called a timeout with three seconds left to devise a plan that would ultimately see Kent deliver them the winner.

"I’m so proud of our guys — Carter hits that big shot at the end and Sam Scarpelli had that layup for us that was really important," said Concordia coach Ben Limback. "Tristan (Smith) was really good off the bench, too. Hats off to Doane. I thought they proved again that they’re one of the better defensive teams in the league.”

Kent was one of three double-figure scorers for Concordia (24-6). He had 10 points, along with Justin Wiersema, while Gage Smith led all Bulldogs with 14.

Laravie scored a game-high 23 points and Josiah Gardiner added 15 for Doane (19-13). Alec Oberhauser had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Concordia, which split the regular-season GPAC title with Briar Cliff, goes for the tournament championship against Jamestown (24-8) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Seward. The Tigers haven't won both championships in the same season since 1994-95.

