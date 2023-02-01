State college hoops glance: Kalkbrenner, Bluejays shut down Georgetown

Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 16 points as Creighton beat Georgetown 63-53 on Wednesday night in Washington, D.C.

Kalkbrenner was efficient on the offensive end, going 7-of-11 on shooting. Baylor Scheierman had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Bluejays (14-8, 8-3 Big East Conference). The Bluejays defense shut down the Hoyas, who only shot 35.4% from the field.

Qudus Wahab led the way for the Hoyas (6-17, 1-11) with 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Nebraska Wesleyan 76, Central 67: The Prairie Wolves got off to a fast start, leading 44-21 at halftime. Carter Glenn led Nebraska Wesleyan with 17 points. The Prairie Wolves shot 40% from the three-point line.

Concordia 91, Midland 63: Noah Schutte and Garrett Seagren each had 22 points for the Bulldogs. Concordia shot 43.3% from the three-point line and won the rebound battle 43-31. Gage Smith had eight points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

State college women

Creighton 83, DePaul 74: The Bluejays had three different players score at least 16 points. Morgan Maly led the way with 21 points on 8 of 14 field goal attempts. Rachel Saunders nearly had a triple-double with nine points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Concordia 102, Midland 64: Taysha Rushton was nearly perfect for the Bulldogs with 29 points on 10-of-11 shooting. She also made all seven of her three-points attempts. Concordia dominated the rebounding battle 52-38. Abby Krieser scored 20 points.

Hastings 65, Doane 56: The Tigers got off to a slow start against the Broncos, trailing 38-23 at halftime. Mak Hatcliff was Doane's leading scorer with 15 points. Rylie Rice had nine points and eight rebounds for the Tigers.

Central 66, Nebraska Wesleyan 38: Ellie Barrows scored a team-high eight points for the Prairie Wolves. The Dutch went on a 43-12 run in the second and third quarter to pull away. Abby Johnson had 18 points and nine rebounds for Central.