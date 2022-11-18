State college hoops glance: Illinois Wesleyan's threes too much for NWU

Illinois Wesleyan hit 12 three-pointers to beat Nebraska Wesleyan 73-67 Friday at the Small Ball Classic in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

The Prairie Wolves grabbed an early 9-0 lead behind baskets from Walker Andrew, Landon Torneten and Elijah Thatch before the Titans began to heat up. Carter Glenn's three put NWU up 27-26 with 4:34 left in the first half, but Nick Roper's three started a 12-7 run for IWU on its way to a 38-34 lead.

The Titans maintained a small lead throughout the second half. Peter Lash, who led the Wolves with 24 points, tied it at 52 with a three with 10:19 remaining, and his three-point play at 6:48 gave NWU a 60-59 lead. But back-to-back threes from Lucas Heflen, who lead IWU with 22 points, put the Titans in front for good.

The Titans finished 12-of-27 on three-pointers, including 6-of-11 in the first half. The Wolves were just 7-of-22.

Up next for the Wolves at the classic is Wisconsin-Oshkosh, ranked third in NCAA Division II, at 10 a.m. Saturday.