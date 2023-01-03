State college hoops glance: Groeteke scores 18 as NWU earns narrow win

Jack Groeteke scored a career-high 18 points and the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team held off a late push by California-Santa Cruz to win 80-78 on Tuesday at Snyder Arena in Lincoln.

Peter Lash added 14 for Wesleyan, which led 80-73 with 1:50 left in the game before Santa Cruz scored the last five points.

"We knew it was going to be a tough game," NWU coach Dale Wellman said in a news release. "Santa Cruz has played an outstanding schedule. I'm glad we were able to learn how to finish out a close game."

The Prairie Wolves (7-6) restart American Rivers Conference play against Wartburg on Saturday.

Crown College 56, NWU women 51: Avery Holliday scored 18 points, but the Prairie Wolves weren't able to shake off a slow start in Minnesota. Wesleyan outscored Crown College 41-37 over the final three quarters. Brianna Denton added nine points for the Prairie Wolves.

NWU fell to 5-6 on the season.