State college hoops glance: Fidler, Omaha turn away Western Illinois

Frankie Fidler scored 21 points and the Omaha men's basketball team withstood a late rally to top Western Illinois 78-74 on Thursday in Macomb, Ill.

Omaha only made 3 of 11 three-pointers but shot 56.9% from the field overall.

The Mavericks led 18 points midway through the second half but the Leathernecks closed the gap quickly, trimming the deficit to four points with just under one minute left.

Luke Jungers sealed Omaha's win with a layup with 39 seconds left.

Mount Marty men 87, Concordia 64: Bradley Bennett's 22 points weren't enough for the Bulldogs in a lopsided loss in Yankton, South Dakota. Mount Marty duo Tash Lunday (26 points) and Lincoln Jordre (20) were a handful.

Omaha women 76, Western Illinois 64: Riding a one-point lead into the fourth quarter, the Mavericks dominated the final period to earn the win in Omaha. Sam Mitchell hit two key three-pointers to help Omaha pull away.

Concordia women 85, Mount Marty 62: Sadie Powell had 18 points, Megan Belt added 14 and the Bulldogs left little doubt in Yankton, South Dakota. Concordia shot 43% from the floor and connected on 13 three-pointers, including four from Belt.