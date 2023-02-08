Big East road wins aren’t easy by any means. Creighton men’s basketball knew what it was walking into when it landed in New Jersey.

Downing Seton Hall, which won seven of its last eight games entering Wednesday’s game, was going to be an especially tall task. But the Bluejays pulled off a convincing 75-64 win over the Pirates to win their seventh straight game.

10 turnovers through 20 minutes kept the Pirates around, and things only got worse before they got better. Creighton finished with 19 turnovers, committing four of them in the first four minutes of the second half, ultimately leading to Seton Hall’s biggest lead of the night.

Then the Jays turned things up a notch defensively the way they’ve done through their seven game winning streak. With just under seven minutes to go in Newark, CU found itself on a 8-0 run. SHU had missed all of its eight shots during the preceding five-minute stretch.

Creighton rode that defensive stance, pairing it with Baylor Scheierman’s — who finished with 19 points and five 3-pointers — hot hand to bury the Pirates.​

— Joel Lorenzi, Omaha World-Herald

Concordia men 85, Doane 79: Noah Schutte paced the Bulldogs with 27 points and Garrett Seagren added 20 to help Concordia earn a road win. Brady Timm scored 27 points for Doane.

Concordia women 92, Doane 80: Taysha Rushton and Abby Krieser combined for 50 points to lift the Bulldogs to a road. win. Rushton scored 27 and sank six three-pointer, while Krieser added 23 and made five from behind the arc. Mak Hatcliff scored 18 to lead Doane.

Top 25 men

No. 2 Houston 80, Tulsa 42: Marcus Sasser scored 25 points and had five three-pointers, Emanuel Sharp added 13 points and host Houston routed Tulsa for its fifth straight win.

Vanderbilt 66, No. 6 Tennessee 65: Tyrin Lawrence knocked down a three-pointer from the right corner at the buzzer as Vanderbilt snapped an 11-game skid against its in-state rival.

West Virginia 76, No. 11 Iowa State 71: Kedrian Johnson tied a career high with 22 points, and West Virginia held off visiting Iowa State.