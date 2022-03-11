State college hoops glance: Concordia men race past Indiana Northwest in NAIA opening round

The Concordia men's basketball team shot 49.3% from the field including 11 three-pointers as they dispatched Indiana Northwest 96-78 Friday at Sokol Arena in Omaha in the opening round of the NAIA basketball tournament.

The Bulldogs were fast out of the gate nailing two threes to open up a 12-4 lead in the opening four minutes. The Redhawks battled back, however, in a highly contested first half that saw them close the gap to 33-32.

But just as Northwest was back in it, Concordia erupted to end the half on a 19-9 run that included four three-pointers and six points apiece from Justin Wiersema and Carter Kent. The lead grew to 54-41 at the break and the Bulldogs would not look back.

After the intermission, the smallest deficit for the Redhawks would be 10 as Concordia continued the offensive pressure to ensure the blowout. Rebounding was also a major factor as the Bulldogs outrebounded Northwest 47-38. Concordia also outscored the Redhawks in the paint 44-30.

Concordia got contributions across the board, with five double-figure scorers including a game-high 21 points from Noah Schutte to go along with nine rebounds. Forward AJ Watson added 17 points, Tristan Smith and Kent scored 14 apiece and Wiersema inserted 13 points.

For Northwest, Marshaud Watkins poured in a team-high 17 points, Jared Johnson scored 13, Jerron Tatum added 12 and Brian Hernandez had 11.

The Bulldogs move on to face Marian (Indiana) in the second round Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Sokol Arena.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Benedictine 62, Concordia 58: Trailing by 10 entering the fourth quarter, the Ravens outscored the Bulldogs 20-6 in the final frame to win in the opening round of the women's NAIA basketball tournament in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Bendictine got hot in the fourth quarter, going 8-for-12 from the field while limiting Concordia to only two field goals in the entire quarter. Skylar Washington led the Ravens with 17 points while the Bulldog's Kayla Luebbe had a game-high 19 points off the bench.

UNK 77, Minnesota-Duluth 70: The Lopers held a steady lead throughout the entire game as they had four double-figure scorers to move past the Bulldogs in the opening round of the Division II women's basketball tournament in Hays, Kansas. Trinity Law was the star for UNK, pouring in a game-high 21 points while Klaire Kirsch added a 10-point, 16 rebound double-double. Ann Simonet led Minnesota-Duluth with 16 points.

