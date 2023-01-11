State college hoops glance: Boum scores 26 as No. 12 Xavier holds off Creighton 90-87

Souley Boum scored 26 points and Colby Jones scored 20 as No. 12 Xavier won its 10th straight game, 90-87 over Creighton on Wednesday night in Cincinnati.

Jack Nunge had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Xavier (14-3, 6-0 Big East), which is off to its best start ever in Big East play.

Baylor Scheierman led Creighton (9-8, 3-3) with 25 points. Ryan Nembhard scored 17 and Trey Alexander had 16 for the Bluejays.

Xavier led by seven points with 1:31 left but Nembhard scored the next five and Creighton had a chance to tie or take the lead in the closing seconds. A steal by Boum with 13 seconds left denied that opportunity, and he then made four free throws in the last five seconds.

— Associated Press

Nebraska Wesleyan men 80, Simpson 69: Peter Lash scored 25 points, Carter Glenn added 16 and the Prairie Wolves (9-6, 4-2 American Rivers Conference) earned a road win.

Doane men 97, Dordt 74: Brady Timm made four three-pointers and scored 27 points to lead Doane to a comfortable home win. Alec Oberhauser pitched in 17 points for the Tigers, who improve to 8-10 (5-5 GPAC).

Doane women 71, No. 3 Dordt 66: Mak Hatcliff scored 21 points to lead the Tigers to hand the Defenders their first loss of the season in Crete. Macy Holtz added 16 points for Doane, which improves to to 11-6 (5-6 GPAC).

Simpson women 88, Nebraska Wesleyan 37: Simpson outscored the Prairie Wolves 25-2 in the first quarter and led by 29 points at halftime in Indianola, Iowa. Sarah Hultquist made two three-pointers for Wesleyan (5-9, 1-5 ARC).