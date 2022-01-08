State college hoops glance: Big run and turnovers doom Wesleyan men at Wartburg

Wartburg's big run to close the first half was too much for the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team to overcome Saturday in Waverly, Iowa.

Wartburg rolled to an 81-65 victory.

After trailing 2-0, the Knights led the rest of the way and took control with a 22-8 run to close the first half. The run was bookended by three-pointers from Drew Olson, who led Wartburg with 19 points.

Wartburg forced 18 turnovers and turned those into 27 points. NWU also missed its first 10 three-point attempts.

Landon Torneten scored 12 points and Carter Glenn added 10 to lead the Prairie Wolves.

North Dakota State men 71, Omaha 67: A quick start in the first half was not enough for the Mavericks to pick up their third conference win of the season. They shot just 2-of-20 from three-point range in the game.

North Dakota State chopped an eight-point Omaha lead in the first half to two right before the break and an 11-4 run in the second half to put the Mavericks away.

Omaha was led by Nick Ferrarini's 12 points. Lincoln East grad Sam Griesel had five points, 10 rebounds and three assists for the Bison.