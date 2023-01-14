State college hoops glance: A roundup of how the state team's fared Saturday

A roundup of Saturday's college basketball games involving teams from the state.

MEN

Nebraska Wesleyan 59, Loras 58: Carter Glenn converted a three-point play — a layup plus a free throw — with eight seconds left to lift the Prairie Wolves. Peter Lash led Wesleyan with 12 points.

Morningside 76, Doane 62: Ely Doble had 19 points, Joey Skoff added 16 and No. 20 Morningside held off the Tigers, who were led Brady Timm's 20 points.

North Dakota State 78, Omaha 65: The Mavericks led by one point at halftime but couldn't keep up in the second half. JJ White and Ja'Sean Glover both had 16 points, while Fidler had 13.

Creighton 73, No. 19 Providence 67: Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 13 of his 21 points in the final 15 minutes and Creighton ended No. 19 Providence’s nine-game win streak with a 73-67 victory. The Bluejays got 20 points from Trey Alexander and 19 from Baylor Scheierman.

Jamestown 69, Concordia 65: Down 17 at halftime, Concordia's comeback effort fell just short. Gage Smith led the Bulldogs with 18 points.

WOMEN

Loras 91, Nebraska Wesleyan 43: Madison Fleckenstein's 21 points were too much for the Prairie Wolves to overcome. Ellie Barrows led Wesleyan with 11 points.

Jamestown 79, Concordia 72: Taysha Rushton scored 15 points, but Concordia had a six-game winning streak snapped. Jamestown's Hannah DeMars had 25 points and 17 rebounds.

Morningside 78, Doane 63: Morningside outscored Doane 22-4 in the first quarter and never trailed from there. Mak Hatcliff and Macy Holtz both scored 20 points for Doane, which struggled to contain Lilly Vollertson (17 points).

North Dakota State 83, Omaha 71: Omaha's Elena Pilakouta's game to remember — 28 points on 13-for-13 shooting — wasn't enough for the Mavericks, who shot just 20 percent from three-point range.

Creighton 75, Butler 56: Emma Ronsiek led all scorers with 20 points, while Carly Bachelor and Lauren Jensen each finished with 15 points. Butler got a team-high 16 points from Sydney Jaynes.