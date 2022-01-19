Scoreless streaks too much to overcome as NWU falls at Coe

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team couldn't overcome two long scoreless streaks in a 67-53 loss Wednesday to Coe in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Jack Groeteke's three-pointer gave the Prairie Wolves a 15-11 lead with 10:31 to play in the first half. The Kohawks answered with a 15-0 run over the next 7½ minutes, taking the lead for good on a jumper in the paint by John Steffen and finishing with a pair of free throws by Cael Schmitt.

Trailing 34-25 at halftime, the Wolves started the second half with an 8-4 run of their own, cutting the deficit to five points on Tyler Unger's three-pointer. But the Kohawks went on another spurt, with TJ Schnurr's three-point play giving Coe a 50-33 lead with 12:43 remaining.

Jarad Kruse scored a game-high 16 points for Coe (12-5, 4-4 American Rivers). Peter Lash led Wesleyan with 12 points and nine rebounds. Landon Torneton added 10 points and six rebounds.

The Wolves, playing in their first game in 10 days after Saturday's home game against Loras was postponed, have lost two in a row to fall to 8-7 overall and 2-4 in conference. Up next is a home game against Luther at 4 p.m. Saturday.

