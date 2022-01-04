Prairie Wolves clamp down on defense in road win; Glenn scores 19

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team defeated Colorado College 83-67 behind a stout defensive effort Tuesday night.

The Prairie Wolves (8-5) held the Tigers (3-11) to 35% from the field and 21% from three-point range, while shooting 48% themselves in Colorado Springs.

Carter Glenn led NWU in scoring despite being in foul trouble for most of the night, putting up 19 points on 11 shots. He went 8-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Peter Lash and Connor Riekenberg added 14 and 10 points, respectively. Tyler Unger had eight points and eight assists.

NWU continues conference play on the road this weekend, taking on Wartburg at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0