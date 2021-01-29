 Skip to main content
Potential winter storm in Iowa, Illinois cancels NWU men's basketball team's home game vs. Rockford Sunday
Potential winter storm in Iowa, Illinois cancels NWU men's basketball team's home game vs. Rockford Sunday

The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team just can't get out of the starting blocks.

After having its first four games called off earlier this month because of COVID-19 issues, now a potential winter storm this weekend east of Nebraska is the culprit.

Rockford (Illinois) University decided not to make the trip to Lincoln for Sunday's 2 p.m. nonconference game with the Prairie Wolves because of heavy snow forecast in eastern Iowa and Illinois on Saturday and Sunday.

With any luck, NWU will open the season Wednesday at Buena Vista in American Rivers Conference action and play its first home game Feb. 11 against that same Buena Vista squad.

No makeup dates have been set for the Wolves’ other three games that have been called off — the road game at Wartburg and home contests against Simpson and Dubuque. The Dubuque game was originally set for Saturday.

Rebuilt NWU men's basketball team ready to carry on the success from the last four years
NWU postpones men's basketball season opener vs. Buena Vista
NWU men's basketball team postpones its first three games
High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

