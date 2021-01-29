Potential winter storm in Iowa, Illinois cancels NWU men's basketball team's home game vs. Rockford Sunday

The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team just can't get out of the starting blocks.

After having its first four games called off earlier this month because of COVID-19 issues, now a potential winter storm this weekend east of Nebraska is the culprit.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Rockford (Illinois) University decided not to make the trip to Lincoln for Sunday's 2 p.m. nonconference game with the Prairie Wolves because of heavy snow forecast in eastern Iowa and Illinois on Saturday and Sunday.

With any luck, NWU will open the season Wednesday at Buena Vista in American Rivers Conference action and play its first home game Feb. 11 against that same Buena Vista squad.

No makeup dates have been set for the Wolves’ other three games that have been called off — the road game at Wartburg and home contests against Simpson and Dubuque. The Dubuque game was originally set for Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.