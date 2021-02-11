NWU men's hoops has five-game home stand called off because of COVID concerns

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

That first home game this season for the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team is proving to be elusive.

NWU’s five-game home stretch over the next seven days has been called off because of recent COVID-19 exposures. The Thursday non-conference game with Buena Vista has been canceled, while the Prairie Wolves’ games against Coe on Saturday, Finlandia on Sunday, Dubuque on Monday and Central on Wednesday have been postponed and may be played at a later date.

The Coe, Dubuque and Central games were American Rivers Conference contests for the 0-2 Prairie Wolves, who have lost on the road at Buena Vista and Loras to open the season. NWU had its first four games canceled or postponed because of either COVID-19 or weather.

NWU's next scheduled games are Feb. 20 at Luther and Feb. 22 at home against Simpson.

