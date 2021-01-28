NWU men's basketball team postpones Saturday's game vs. Dubuque; will now open the season Sunday at home vs. Rockford University

The Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team has delayed the start of its season once again.
The Prairie Wolves’ home game Saturday with Dubuque has been postponed, the fourth one called off because of COVID-19. That means NWU will now open the season Sunday with a 2 p.m. non-conference home contest at Snyder Arena against Rockford University.
NWU’s first American Rivers Conference game will be Wednesday at Buena Vista. A home game against Buena Vista originally scheduled for Jan. 20 has been moved to Feb. 11.
No makeup dates have been set for the Wolves’ other three games that have been called off – the road game at Wartburg and the home contests against Simpson and Dubuque.
Ron Powell
High school sports reporter
Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.
