NWU men's basketball team back in action at Luther on Saturday following two-week pause

After a two-week pause, the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team is set to resume its season with a road game at Luther at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The 0-2 Prairie Wolves have not played since a 105-97 overtime loss at Loras on Feb. 6. NWU will play one more road game Monday, a nonconference contest at Crown College (St. Bonifacius, Minnesota), before returning home for its first game this season in Snyder Arena against Buena Vista at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a game that had been canceled earlier this month but recently added back to the schedule.

The Buena Vista game Thursday will be a nonconference game because the teams already played their American Rivers Conference contest Feb. 3, a 76-64 Buena Vista win on its home court.

Before the ARC Tournament begins March 8, NWU will play at Wartburg on Feb. 27 before three straight home games — Coe on March 1 (6:30 p.m.), Simpson on March 3 (6:30 p.m.) and Dubuque on March 6 (1 p.m.). Dubuque, ranked No. 10 nationally, is 5-0 in conference play and 9-0 overall.

