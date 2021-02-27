NWU men's basketball cancels next three games, including Saturday game at Wartburg

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team has canceled three more games because of COVID-19 concerns, including Saturday's road game at Wartburg.
Also called off are a pair of Prairie Wolves home games -- Monday against Coe and Wednesday against Simpson. NWU, 2-2, has yet to play a home game this season, but a contest next Saturday (1 p.m.) at Snyder Arena against the top team in the American Rivers Conference -- Dubuque -- is still on the schedule.
The ARC conference tournament, which is played at home sites, begins March 8.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ron Powell
High school sports reporter
Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.