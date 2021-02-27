 Skip to main content
NWU men's basketball cancels next three games, including Saturday game at Wartburg
The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team has canceled three more games because of COVID-19 concerns, including Saturday's road game at Wartburg.

Also called off are a pair of Prairie Wolves home games -- Monday against Coe and Wednesday against Simpson. NWU, 2-2, has yet to play a home game this season, but a contest next Saturday (1 p.m.) at Snyder Arena against the top team in the American Rivers Conference -- Dubuque -- is still on the schedule.

The ARC conference tournament, which is played at home sites, begins March 8.

