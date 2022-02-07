NWU men race past Loras with monstrous 45-15 run

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team rode a monstrous 45-15 run to down Loras 76-67 on Monday at Snyder Arena.
The Prairie Wolves' run lasted from 1:46 left in the first half to 5:44 remaining in the second half. NWU shot 70.4% from the field during that span.
Peter Lash and Landon Torneten combined for 26 of the 45 points over the 16-minute stretch. But it was Elijah Thatch's putback dunk with 7:15 left in the game that put an exclamation point on the Prairie Wolves' comeback effort.
Defensively, NWU's zone defense locked down the Duhawks as Loras shot 22.2% from the field and was just 1-of-16 from behind the three-point line in the same time.
NWU struggled to knock down shots in the first half and bounced back by hitting 59.4% from the field in the second.
Lash scored 24 points and Tornenten finished with 16 points. Thatch had one of his best performances of the season with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Prairie Wolves coach Dale Wellman has now won at least 13 games in every complete season at NWU.
Nebraska Wesleyan (13-9, 7-6 American Rivers Conference) is off until Saturday when it travels to Dubuque, Iowa, for a rematch with Loras (14-7, 6-6).