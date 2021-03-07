NWU hosts Luther Monday in opening game of ARC men's basketball tournament

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

After having its final five regular season games canceled because of COVID-19 issues, the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team will host Luther Monday (6 p.m. tipoff at Snyder Arena) in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed, play-in game of the American Rivers Conference tournament.

This will be the first NWU men’s game of the season at Snyder Arena. The Prairie Wolves (2-2) haven't played since a 75-54 non-conference victory at Crown College on Feb. 22. The Wolves’ lone win in ARC play was a 68-51 triumph at Luther on Feb. 20.

The winner of the Luther-NWU contest will play at No. 1 seed Dubuque on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. Dubuque, No. 7 nationally according to D3hoops.com, is 7-0 in league play and 11-0 overall.

Normally, the winner of the conference tournament receives an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III national tournament, but the event has been canceled this season.

