 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NWU hosts Luther Monday in opening game of ARC men's basketball tournament
View Comments

NWU hosts Luther Monday in opening game of ARC men's basketball tournament

{{featured_button_text}}
NWU logo

After having its final five regular season games canceled because of COVID-19 issues, the Nebraska Wesleyan men’s basketball team will host Luther Monday (6 p.m. tipoff at Snyder Arena) in the No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed, play-in game of the American Rivers Conference tournament.

This will be the first NWU men’s game of the season at Snyder Arena. The Prairie Wolves (2-2) haven't played since a 75-54 non-conference victory at Crown College on Feb. 22. The Wolves’ lone win in ARC play was a 68-51 triumph at Luther on Feb. 20.

The winner of the Luther-NWU contest will play at No. 1 seed Dubuque on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. Dubuque, No. 7 nationally according to D3hoops.com, is 7-0 in league play and 11-0 overall.

Normally, the winner of the conference tournament receives an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III national tournament, but the event has been canceled this season.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

High school sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News