'I still can't believe it': Concordia's Tristan Smith relives his improbable game-winning shot that has gained national attention

Tristan Smith has hit some big baskets late in games before — a corner three with a couple of seconds remaining here and there.

But never a buzzer-beater.

And definitely not a shot like the improbable one he made Wednesday night against NAIA No. 22 Briar Cliff that had Seward, social media and Smith's phone buzzing.

Smith's winning shot — made possible by Carter Kent's roughly 88-foot dart — at the final horn gave the Bulldogs a euphoric 74-73 victory at Concordia's Friedrich Arena. The players and coaches spent the next hours trying to process what happened.

So what time did Smith get to bed?

"I think it was 3:30," the freshman forward said less than 24 hours after the game. "I was just sitting there, just staring ... I probably watched the video a hundred times.

"I still can't believe it."

Concordia's incredible game-winner wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for an incredible shot by the Chargers, who used an 11-0 run to tie the game at 70.

After Concordia took a 72-70 lead, Briar Cliff's Jaden Kleinhesselink hit a double-clutch desperation three from the top of the key — it alone would have made ESPN SportsCenter Top 10 Plays — for a one-point lead with one second remaining.

Timeout, Concordia.

"Our morale was low," Smith said. "All of our coaches, credit to them, they're like, 'Hey, we still have a chance.'"

Concordia coach Ben Limback drew up a play that the Bulldogs had never practiced before. Kent, the team's leading scorer and one of the top players in the GPAC this season, was going to inbound the ball. Just throw it near the rim, Kent was told.

Kent, a Crete graduate, ran the sideline under the Briar Cliff basket before launching a pass off his back foot. The rest was up to the 6-foot-5 Smith, who caught the pass in stride in midair like a wide receiver over two defenders, his momentum taking him toward the rim. He laid in the ball to beat the buzzer.

"I got an amazing pass from Carter," said Smith, who was immediately mobbed by his teammates and then the student body. "My teammates set amazing screens and Carter threw an absolute perfect pass. I had the easy part of laying it in.

"We kind of ran it correctly, but kind of ran it incorrectly."

Smith, who plays about 10 minutes per game coming off the bench, thinks Kent's intramural football skills may have played a factor.

"He kind of tears people up in that," he joked. "I'm going to credit him for that.

"That's probably one of the most athletic things I've ever seen him do."

Smith's winning shot was quite significant, too. It allowed the Bulldogs (21-6, 14-5 GPAC), who are second in the conference standings, to gain a game on Briar Cliff (19-9, 15-4) with one game to play. Concordia needed to beat Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday and needed Briar Cliff to lose at Doane on Friday night to force a regular-season title split.

Wednesday's late-game theatrics have gotten a good run. They were featured on SportsCenter on Thursday, and a video of the play tweeted out by Concordia's official Twitter account had nearly 100,000 views by Thursday night.

Smith and his teammates became Internet sensations. And to think, Smith almost didn't get the moment.

He said he likely would not have been in the game had it not been for his brother Gage, a junior starter who had a big game (23 points and 17 rebounds).

"He is kind of a hack, so he fouled out," joked Smith, who is from Elizabeth, Colorado. "So I wasn't expecting to be in at the end of the game, but it worked out perfectly."

Perfect, indeed.

"It's something you can only dream about, that's for sure," Smith said. "Since you were a kid, that's a moment you want to live and I just got put into it. It just feels surreal."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

