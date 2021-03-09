Dubuque holds off Prairie Wolves in ARC Tournament

Dubuque took the lead for good midway through second half, then held off Nebraska Wesleyan 65-58 in the second round of the American Rivers Conference men's basketball tournament in Dubuque, Iowa.

The Prairie Wolves' Josh Rogers hit a three-pointer with 12:30 to play to give Nebraska Wesleyan a 41-40 lead. But Peter Ragen, who scored a game-high 30 points, hit a pair of free throws with 11:34 to play to put the Spartans (12-0) up 42-41 and start a 9-2 run. A Rogers free throw with 3:25 left cut the lead to 52-49, but that was as close as Wesleyan would get.

Rogers led the Wolves (3-3) with 19 points.

Omaha women fall in Summit League final: Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points with nine rebounds and second-seeded South Dakota earned its third straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 66-43 romp over eighth-seeded Omaha in the Summit League championship in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Chloe Lamb hit three three-pointers and scored 17 points for the Coyotes (19-5), who won their ninth straight game — including three tournament games by a total of 72 points. Lamb scored 57 points in the three games.