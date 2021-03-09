 Skip to main content
Dubuque holds off Prairie Wolves in ARC Tournament
STATE COLLEGES

Dubuque holds off Prairie Wolves in ARC Tournament

State college basketball logo

Dubuque took the lead for good midway through second half, then held off Nebraska Wesleyan 65-58 in the second round of the American Rivers Conference men's basketball tournament in Dubuque, Iowa.

The Prairie Wolves' Josh Rogers hit a three-pointer with 12:30 to play to give Nebraska Wesleyan a 41-40 lead. But Peter Ragen, who scored a game-high 30 points, hit a pair of free throws with 11:34 to play to put the Spartans (12-0) up 42-41 and start a 9-2 run. A Rogers free throw with 3:25 left cut the lead to 52-49, but that was as close as Wesleyan would get.

Rogers led the Wolves (3-3) with 19 points.

Omaha women fall in Summit League final: Hannah Sjerven scored 20 points with nine rebounds and second-seeded South Dakota earned its third straight NCAA Tournament bid with a 66-43 romp over eighth-seeded Omaha in the Summit League championship in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Chloe Lamb hit three three-pointers and scored 17 points for the Coyotes (19-5), who won their ninth straight game — including three tournament games by a total of 72 points. Lamb scored 57 points in the three games.

Freshman Lauren Frost led Omaha (7-13) with 10 points. The Mavericks became the first eight seed to win a game in the tournament when they got the program's first win over a ranked team with a 52-40 win over No. 21 South Dakota State in the opener.

The dream ended for the Mavericks in the third quarter when they were outscored 20-9 to fall behind 49-30. The Coyotes hit 3 of 4 three-pointers and led by as many as 22. The lead peaked at 27 in the fourth.

