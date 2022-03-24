Crete native Carter Kent earns All-American status to wrap Concordia hoops career

A former Crete basketball star playing at Concordia wrapped his college career with a deep playoff run — and a big accolade.

Carter Kent became the Bulldogs' first All-American since 2017 when he was named to the NAIA second team on Thursday.

Kent played a leading role in Concordia's march to the quarterfinals in the national tournament. He averaged 15.8 points this season and fired at a 43.6 percent clip.

Kent, a 6-foot-2 guard, has been a steadying presence in the program since stepping on campus after an impressive career at Crete. Over the past four seasons, Kent appeared in all of the team's 126 games.

Kent's 1,699 career points rank fifth in program history. He became just the ninth Bulldog to surpass 1,500 points in a career.

"It's definitely a blessing, but that doesn't happen without other guys on the team, all of the work they put in," Kent told the Journal Star last month. "I'm thankful for that."

The Bulldogs have enjoyed success with Kent in the lineup, too, as the team is 84-42 with two GPAC championships and two national tournament appearances since 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0