Creighton men earn No. 9 seed; Creighton women headed to Iowa City

Creighton basketball powered through the graduation of key starters from last season and two major backcourt injuries this year — including one to the Big East freshman of the year — to grab an NCAA Tournament at-large bid Sunday.

The 22-11 Bluejays, who finished fourth in the Big East and advanced to the finals of the league's conference tournament, earned a No. 9 seed.

The Jays open the tournament against eight-seeded San Diego State (23-8) on Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.

If Creighton wins in the first round, it will advance to face either No. 1 seed Kansas (28-6) or the winner of Texas Southern/Texas A&M Corpus Christi’s First Four game.

This will be the Jays' seventh NCAA Tournament under coach Greg McDermott, with CU most recently reaching the Sweet 16 last season, when Creighton fell to eventual national runner-up Gonzaga.

Creighton women going dancing, too: The Creighton women received a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will play Colorado in the opening round in Iowa City on Friday.

Cre​ighton will make its first trip to the NCAA Tournament since 2018. That year, the Bluejays defeated Iowa in the first round before losing to UCLA in Los Angeles.

Friday's matchup will be just Creighton's third game in nearly a month. Since defeating Seton Hall in double overtime on Feb. 20, the Bluejays have played DePaul on Feb. 27 to end the regular season then lost to the Pirates on a last-season shot in the Big East Tournament first round on March 5.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0