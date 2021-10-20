Concordia women picked to finish second in GPAC basketball preseason poll

The Concordia women's basketball team was picked to finish second in the Great Plains Athletic Conference preseason coaches poll, which was released Wednesday.

Morningside, which won the GPAC regular-season and tournament titles last season, was tabbed the overwhelming favorite, garnering 11 of 12 first-place votes. Concordia earned one.

Concordia was second, Dordt was third and Northwestern fourth. Midland was eighth, Hastings ninth and Doane tied for 10th.

In the preseason men's poll, Morningside edged Jamestown for the top spot. The Mustangs received six first-place votes, and Jamestown got five.

Concordia was picked third, Midland was eighth and Doane was ninth.

GPAC men's poll: 1. Morningside (6 first-place votes), 96 points; 2. Jamestown (5), 95; 3. Concordia, 79; 4. Northwestern, 74; 5. Dakota Wesleyan, 66; 6. Briar Cliff, 54; 7. Dordt, 44; 8. Midland, 33; 9. Doane, 28; 10. Mount Marty, 23; 11. Hastings 13.