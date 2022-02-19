Concordia romps at Dakota Wesleyan for share of GPAC title; NWU falls in regular-season finale

It wasn't as dramatic as Wednesday's viral buzzer-beater, but Concordia's 86-70 win Saturday over Dakota Wesleyan in Mitchell, South Dakota, gave the Bulldogs a share of the GPAC men's regular-season championship.

Noah Schutte scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the second half for the Bulldogs (22-6, 15-5 GPAC) in a game Concordia led from start to finish. The win, coupled with Briar Cliff's loss at Doane on Friday, means Concordia and Briar Cliff split the regular-season title.

The Bulldogs beat Briar Cliff on Wednesday when Carter Kent threw a full-court pass to Tristan Smith for the game-winning layup, a play featured on ESPN's "SportsCenter" and on social media.

AJ Watson scored 14 of his 17 points in the first half for Concordia.

Coe 79, Nebraska Wesleyan 62: Cael Schmitt hit a three-pointer early in the second half to give Coe the lead for good at Snyder Arena in the regular-season finale for both teams.

After Schmitt, who had a game-high 34 points, broke the 37-37 tie, he added a two-point jumper, a steal and assist for another basket, and hit another three to give the Kohawks a 47-42 less than five minutes into the second half.

Peter Lash, who led Wesleyan with 16 points, hit a three a few minutes later to cut the deficit to four, but that was as close as the Wolves would get. Wesleyan shot just 31% (9-of-29) in the second half, dampening any comeback hopes.

Jared Kruse added 21 points for the Kohawks (19-6, 11-5 American Rivers), who shot a blistering 62.5% in the second half. Glenn Carter had 13 for the Wolves, who finished 14-11 (8-8 ARC).

Up next for both teams is the American Rivers Tournament, which begins Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0