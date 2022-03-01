Concordia men click in second half to take GPAC Tournament crown

It's a sweet sweep for the Concordia men's basketball team.

A couple of weeks after earning a share of the conference's regular-season championship, the NAIA No. 23 Bulldogs defeated Jamestown 77-70 to win the Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament championship Tuesday night in Seward.

It's Concordia's second GPAC tourney title in three seasons.

Concordia shot 57.7% from the field and rallied from a five-point deficit to wrap up its 25th win of the season.

Jamestown (24-9) held Carter Kent, a likely first-team all-conference pick, in check (four points), but his teammates stepped up.

Noah Schutte scored 22 points, Gage Smith scored 20 and AJ Watson added 15 to lead a balanced offensive attack for Concordia, which went 3-0 against Jamestown this season.

Kent gave the Bulldogs a 61-60 lead on a layup with 9 minutes, 34 seconds remaining, and they never looked back. Jamestown got to within 68-66 before Smith made a pair of layups to keep Concordia in front by a few possessions.

Next up for the Bulldogs (25-6) is the NAIA national tournament.

