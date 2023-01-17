College hoops glance: Johnson leads Kansas State past Kansas

Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points, including the go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left in overtime, and No. 13 Kansas State beat second-ranked Kansas 83-82 on Tuesday in Manhattan, Kansas, to snap a seven-game series skid.

Desi Sills also scored 24 points, and Nae'Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) hung tough after blowing a 14-point first-half lead, then squandering a chance to win the game in regulation.

Jalen Wilson tried to take over in overtime for Kansas, converting a three-point play, hitting a three-pointer and making a pair of free throws for an 82-80 lead with just more than a minute to go. But after Johnson made a free throw at the other end, Wilson missed a deep three-pointer as the shot clock expired to give the Wildcats another chance.

After a timeout, Markquis Nowell threw a lob that Johnson slammed down for an 83-82 advantage with 25 seconds to go.

Wilson finished with a career-high 38 points for the Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1).

CREIGHTON 73, BUTLER 52: Ryan Nembhard had 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Creighton past Butler in Indianapolis.

Baylor Scheierman scored 12 points and added five assists for the Jays (11-8, 5-3 Big East). Ryan Kalkbrenner shot 5-of-9 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds.

Simas Lukosius finished with 18 points for the Bulldogs (11-9, 3-6).

WISCONSIN 63, PENN STATE 60: Steven Crowl had 21 points, Chucky Hepburn had 13 and the Badgers snapped a three-game losing streak in Madison, Wis.

Penn State’s (12-6, 3-4 Big Ten) Andrew Funk missed a potential game-tying three-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation.

Wisconsin (12-5, 4-3) welcomed back Tyler Wahl, who missed the past three games due to injury. He scored 10 points.

NO. 12 IOWA STATE 78, NO. 7 TEXAS 67: Jaren Holmes scored 21 points to lift No. 12 Iowa State past No. 7 Texas in Ames, Iowa. Holmes hit 7 of 13 shots, including two three-pointers, and Gabe Kalscheur added 16 points.

Caleb Grill contributed 17 points and Osun Osunniyi finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (14-3, 5-1 Big 12).

NO. 1 HOUSTON 80, TULANE 60: Marcus Sasser highlighted a 23-point performance with seven three-pointers, and No. 1 Houston defeated Tulane in New Orleans for the Cougars' ninth straight victory. J’Wan Roberts scored 15 points and Jamal Shead added 14 points for Houston (18-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference), which led for all but a 50-second span in the first half while preventing Tulane (12-6, 5-2) from taking over the top spot in the conference.

NO. 4 ALABAMA 78, VANDERBILT 66: In Nashville, Tennessee, freshman Brandon Miller scored 30 points as fourth-ranked Alabama got its seventh straight victory two days after a teammate was charged with capital murder.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 70, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59: Zakai Zeigler had 24 points, and No. 9 Tennessee made 8 of 9 three-pointers in the second half to pull away in Starkville, Mississippi. The Vols (15-3, 5-1 SEC) shot 2-of-15 from three-point range in the first half as the Bulldogs clamped down on Tennessee. But it was a different story in the final 20 minutes.