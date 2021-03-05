Another NWU men's hoops game canceled; Prairie Wolves seeking to play conference tournament

The Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team won't have a regular-season game at home this winter, but the Prairie Wolves may not be totally shut out of games at Snyder Arena.
The Wolves' home contest Saturday against American Rivers Conference leader Dubuque has been canceled. NWU (2-2) now awaits to see its first round opponent in the ARC Tournament which begins Monday with the game pairing the No. 8 and No. 9 seeds.
Wesleyan defeated Luther on the road 68-51 on Feb. 20 in its last conference contest. NWU's last game was a 75-54 win at Crown College on Feb. 22. The past five games were canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
The NWU-Luther winner will play at Dubuque on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.