After long home hiatus in unusual season, NWU men's hoops team holds on in ARC tourney opener

NWU hadn’t played since a victory at Crown College on Feb. 22. In fact, they only were able to end quarantine this past Saturday and had just two practices coming into the conference play-in game.

While Wesleyan never trailed, the Wolves, however, were never able to put away the Norse (1-8). NWU led by as many as 14 points (27-13) after a three-pointer by Connor Riekenberg with 8:38 left in the first half.

NWU had 10 players score in the first half as they took a 40-33 lead into intermission.

“We have a young team and we’re still evaluating players to how they respond in a game situation,” Wellman said. “In that aspect, this was like a season opener.”

Luther hit six three-pointers in the second half, including 5 of 6 during a span midway through the half to cut the deficit to 55-53 with 8:02 remaining.

Luther got as close as two points again after a Matthew Franzen three-pointer made it 63-61 with 16.7 seconds left. Freshman Austin Endorf sank 1 of 2 foul shots at the 16.2-second mark and another freshman, Elijah Thatch, sank two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining to produce the final score.

Franzen, the 6-foot-3 freshman son of Luther head coach and former NWU head coach Mark Franzen, paced the Norse with 14 points.