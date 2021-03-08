After long home hiatus in unusual season, NWU men's hoops team holds on in ARC tourney opener

It certainly felt like a late fall men’s basketball season opener at Snyder Arena on Monday.
The Nebraska Wesleyan football team was practicing inside Abel Stadium before the 6 p.m. tipoff and the Prairie Wolves volleyball squad started practice on the Weary Center court after the NWU-Luther men's hoops game finished.
Technically, it was the Prairie Wolves’ first home game of the winter. The reality of it, however, was this was an elimination game in March in the American Rivers Conference Tournament.
COVID-19 issues have wrecked NWU’s season, the latest shutdown costing the Prairie Wolves their five final regular-season games since Feb. 22. But the latest pause wasn’t enough to stop the eighth-seeded Wolves to lead from start to finish in a 66-61 victory over No. 9 seed Luther before a crowd of family members.
The victory puts Wesleyan (3-2) on the road Tuesday for a game at top-seeded Dubuque (11-0) for a 7 p.m. tip. Dubuque, ranked No. 7 nationally, went 7-0 in league play.
“They’re a really good team, and our guys haven’t had an opportunity to play a game like this,” said NWU coach Dale Wellman, whose team had to cancel Saturday’s home game with Dubuque because of the latest COVID-19 quarantine.
“To play a nationally ranked team on their home floor, that’s the kind of game you want in March,” Wellman added. “I think the pressure is off our guys. We can just go there and play.”
NWU hadn’t played since a victory at Crown College on Feb. 22. In fact, they only were able to end quarantine this past Saturday and had just two practices coming into the conference play-in game.
While Wesleyan never trailed, the Wolves, however, were never able to put away the Norse (1-8). NWU led by as many as 14 points (27-13) after a three-pointer by Connor Riekenberg with 8:38 left in the first half.
NWU had 10 players score in the first half as they took a 40-33 lead into intermission.
“We have a young team and we’re still evaluating players to how they respond in a game situation,” Wellman said. “In that aspect, this was like a season opener.”
Luther hit six three-pointers in the second half, including 5 of 6 during a span midway through the half to cut the deficit to 55-53 with 8:02 remaining.
Luther got as close as two points again after a Matthew Franzen three-pointer made it 63-61 with 16.7 seconds left. Freshman Austin Endorf sank 1 of 2 foul shots at the 16.2-second mark and another freshman, Elijah Thatch, sank two free throws with 2.8 seconds remaining to produce the final score.
Franzen, the 6-foot-3 freshman son of Luther head coach and former NWU head coach Mark Franzen, paced the Norse with 14 points.
“We had to knock off a little rust tonight, but I think getting a game in before playing Dubuque is going to be good for us,” said 6-2 sophomore guard Josh Rogers, who posted a double-double with a team-high 15 points and 10 rebounds to go with three assists.