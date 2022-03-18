Maly helps Creighton women overcome slow start to advance in NCAA tourney

IOWA CITY — A fast-paced, physical battle of two CUs went blue.

The Creighton women’s basketball team overcame a slow start — and withstood a career performance from Colorado point guard Jaylyn Sherrod — to beat the Buffaloes 84-74 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday.

The 10th-seeded Bluejays advanced to Sunday’s second round to play subregional host Iowa, which tipped off to a packed Carver-Hawkeye Arena after Creighton’s win and defeated Illinois State 98-58. The Jays will likely have to find a way to handle the heat of that atmosphere and Hawkeye star Caitlin Clark.

At least they’ll have practice. Seventh-seeded Colorado missed a lot of shots, but pressured Creighton (21-9) into 14 turnovers. When the Jays took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter, the Buffaloes applied full-court pressure and quickly cut the advantage to two.

Sophomores Morgan Maly — who scored a team-high 20 points — and Molly Mogensen answered; Mogensen in particular did. She had 11 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter, repeatedly beating Colorado’s defense to the rim with several of the Jays’ 17 layups.

That duo — and Creighton’s late-game poise — was enough to hold off Colorado (22-9), which got 27 from Sherrod — who normally averages 7.5 points per game — 15 from Mya Hollingshed and 12 from Quay Miller.

With its patient, post-centric offense, Colorado started the game on 7-0 run with Sherrod twice getting to the basket for layups. Once the Buffaloes got their guards going, post Miller soon followed; Colorado scored 24 first-half points in the paint. Miller had eight of them.

