Lash, Riekenberg pace NWU men in 112-104 victory against Howard Payne

Peter Lash scored 23 points and Lincoln East graduate Connor Riekenberg added 22 to lead the Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball team to a 112-104 victory against Howard Payne in the Snyder Classic on Friday on the campus of NWU.

Six Prairie Wolves scored in double figures, including Landon Torneten, who finished with 18.

The two teams combined for 29 three-pointers. Nebraska Wesleyan was 14-of-37 from beyond the arc.

Wesleyan (2-2), after leading by as many as 22, had to fend off a late rally from Howard Payne.

Lash and Torneten each added 12 rebounds for NWU, which will play East Texas Baptist at 5 p.m. Saturday at Snyder Arena.

Purdue 93, Omaha 40: Zach Edey scored 20 points in 16 minutes, and No. 3 Purdue pounded Omaha in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Purdue used a huge size advantage to outrebound the Mavericks 53-22 and outscore them in the paint 48-16. The Boilermakers improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2015-16 and just the fourth time in coach Matt Painter's tenure.

Omaha (1-5) was led by Darrius Hughes with 13 points. It lost its fifth straight — all on the road.