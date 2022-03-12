Kent moves up scoring chart as Concordia moves on in NAIA Tournament

Carter Kent scored 19 points Saturday to help lead the No. 23 Concordia men to a 90-67 victory over Marian (Indiana) in the second round of the NAIA men's basketball tournament at Sokol Arena in Omaha.

Kent, now with 1,671 points, moved into fifth on the Bulldogs' all-time scoring chart, passing Devin Smith (1,659 points, 1989-92).

The fifth-seeded Bulldogs jumped on the fourth-seeded Knights early and raced to a 46-26 halftime lead backed by a 20-point performance from freshman Noah Schutte. The Laurel native shot 6-of-11 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Concordia also shot lights-out beyond the arc, 13-for-26, with Kent drilling five of his six attempts.

Gage Smith added a dominant performance for the Bulldogs with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

The Bulldogs move on to play eighth-seeded IU Kokomo, which knocked off top-seeded William Penn 93-92 Saturday. They'll play each other in Kansas City, Missouri.

Lopers' season ends in Hays: Nebraska-Kearney got to within four points of Missouri Western before the Griffons closed the game on a 15-6 run for a 72-59 victory in the second round of the NCAA Division II women's tournament in Hays, Kansas.

Haley Simental scored 13 points and Elisa Backes added 12 to lead the Lopers, who were making their second straight postseason appearance.

UNK (24-8) shot 60% from the field in the first quarter in building a 22-14 lead, but Missouri Western (23-9) answered with a 21-8 run in the second quarter.

