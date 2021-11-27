'It's almost like a switch went off': Second-half comeback shows NWU is learning how to win

After dropping two games last week in Wheaton, Illinois, Nebraska Wesleyan men's basketball coach Dale Wellman said he'd take two losses at the start of the season if it meant his group would learn from them.
His young Prairie Wolves team showed its growth over the weekend.
Despite being down 15 in the second half to East Texas Baptist, Nebraska Wesleyan found a way to pull out a 76-73 win Saturday at Snyder Arena.
"The Wheaton tournament was not going to define our season,” Wellman said. “I was really proud of our guys for being able to come back out and play two good games ... and get wins. Hopefully, that is because of what we learned last weekend.”
After only managing to muster 46 points in the opening 32 minutes, the Wesleyan offense exploded over the final eight minutes Saturday.
The Prairie Wolves made seven of their final eight shots and went 11-of-15 from the free-throw line in the second half to complete the comeback.
“We trust each other (to start scoring),” freshman Peter Lash said. “Last night (Friday) we put up 112 points (against Howard Payne). Eventually, shots would fall and that is what happened tonight.”
Lash had a team-high 24 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 1 minute, 33 seconds left. Lash was named the Snyder Classic tournament MVP.
Wellman’s message was simple throughout the second half: Be the more aggressive team and play with a purpose.
“We looked like we were looking sorry for ourselves because things weren’t going our way,” Wellman said. “That can happen with a young team. We just had to get them together and let them know that it does not matter who the more athletic team is.
"We needed to put them on their heels offensively and defensively and change our mentality a bit. And it’s almost like a switch went off.”
Another freshman, Carter Glenn, was also instrumental down the stretch before fouling out. The Lincoln East graduate had 14 of his 18 points in the second half.
The biggest early takeaway for Wellman in Wesleyan’s 3-2 start has been the identity of his group.
“I think the thing I have learned in this short season so far is that we are not going to win the same way every night,” he said. “The DNA of this team is different from years past … Last night we got the win because we outscored our opponents, and tonight we got it because we did all the little things down the stretch.”
Nebraska Wesleyan opens American Rivers Conference play Wednesday at Central.