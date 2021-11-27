'It's almost like a switch went off': Second-half comeback shows NWU is learning how to win

Wellman’s message was simple throughout the second half: Be the more aggressive team and play with a purpose.

“We looked like we were looking sorry for ourselves because things weren’t going our way,” Wellman said. “That can happen with a young team. We just had to get them together and let them know that it does not matter who the more athletic team is.

"We needed to put them on their heels offensively and defensively and change our mentality a bit. And it’s almost like a switch went off.”

Another freshman, Carter Glenn, was also instrumental down the stretch before fouling out. The Lincoln East graduate had 14 of his 18 points in the second half.

The biggest early takeaway for Wellman in Wesleyan’s 3-2 start has been the identity of his group.

“I think the thing I have learned in this short season so far is that we are not going to win the same way every night,” he said. “The DNA of this team is different from years past … Last night we got the win because we outscored our opponents, and tonight we got it because we did all the little things down the stretch.”

Nebraska Wesleyan opens American Rivers Conference play Wednesday at Central.

