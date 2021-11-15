Helping U.S. national team win a FIBA gold medal a 'great experience' for Beatrice, NWU grad Trey Bardsley

It's been a busy year on the hardwood for the former NCAA Division III player of the year.

He plays for one of the country's top 3x3 teams in 3BALL Omaha. The team — it includes former Husker Steffon Bradford, Trey Lansman, Klaye Rowe and Dylan Travis — won a national title last summer in Springfield, Massachusetts.

That helped lead Bardsley to an opportunity to train with the senior national team, and that led to a roster spot for last weekend's FIBA tournament where the Americans went 5-0.

Because he was playing with players he had never played with before, getting the floor chemistry down during practices was key.

"The big part was getting on a court together and figuring out how we meshed," said Bardsley, who is ranked first in the 2021 Red Bull 3x3 Tour rankings.

The U.S. women's team also won over the weekend in Miami, making it a clean 3x3 sweep for the Americans in a sport that continues to gain a lot of traction, especially after its Olympics introduction last summer in Tokyo.

"I think being there and both teams winning made it extra special," Bardsley said of the experience.